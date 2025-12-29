Loading
29-Dec-2025 11:15 AM

Around the World: CAPA TV insights from the industry's leading observers

Analysis

Over the past year, CAPA - Centre for Aviation has delivered successful events across the globe.

From Grand Cayman to Lisbon, via Athens, Cairns, Lima and Singapore, it was amazing to welcome so many delegates and share and discuss latest industry insights.

At each of the events CAPA's analysts have taken the opportunity to interview many leading officials.

Here's some of the most popular CAPA TV video interviews from 2025.

Read More

This CAPA Analysis Report is 230 words.

You must log in to read the rest of this article.

Got an account? Log In

Create a CAPA Account

Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.

InclusionsContent Lite UserCAPA Member
News
Non-Premium Analysis
Premium Analysis
Data Centre
Selected Research Publications

Want More Analysis Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More