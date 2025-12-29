29-Dec-2025 11:15 AM
Around the World: CAPA TV insights from the industry's leading observers
Analysis
Over the past year, CAPA - Centre for Aviation has delivered successful events across the globe.
From Grand Cayman to Lisbon, via Athens, Cairns, Lima and Singapore, it was amazing to welcome so many delegates and share and discuss latest industry insights.
At each of the events CAPA's analysts have taken the opportunity to interview many leading officials.
Here's some of the most popular CAPA TV video interviews from 2025.
Read More
This CAPA Analysis Report is 230 words.
You must log in to read the rest of this article.
Got an account? Log In
Create a CAPA Account
Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.
|Inclusions
|Content Lite User
|CAPA Member
|News
|Non-Premium Analysis
|Premium Analysis
|Data Centre
|Selected Research Publications