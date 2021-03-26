American Airlines now the world's busiest carrier

American Airlines was the world's most active airline for the week beginning 29-Mar-2021, according to CAPA's database, based on OAG filings. American leads in both domestic and international seats flown; of its international seats, over three quarters are to Latin America and the Caribbean.

America's airlines have surged back into top positions in recent weeks, as the US domestic market has opened up, with over one million passengers daily most days.

Each of the three largest US carriers, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are offering over 3 million seats for the week, the majority of them in the domestic market. All of the highest ranking airlines have substantial domestic routes, as international continues to languish.

United appeared in 6th position, while China's three biggest airlines , China Southern, China Eastern and Air China, took 4th, 5th and 7th positions respectively.

Seven US airlines made the top 20 busiest, and, as a sign of things to come, eight Chinese airlines appeared in the 20.

Australia's Qantas and LCC subsidiary Jetstar, part of the same group, are reported separately, but would have placed 13th if combined in their Group.

The first continental European airline for seat numbers in this week was Air France, appearing at #33 (Turkish Airlines placed #9). Aside from Air France, the only other Europeans to make the top 50 were Lufthansa and KLM.