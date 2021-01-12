Allegiant and Sun Country: pandemic widens pool of used aircraft
The network structure and passenger composition of low cost and ultra low cost operators have positioned those airlines favourably to recover from the COVID-19 crisis at a faster pace than larger airlines that have a greater dependence on long haul intercontinental flights.
But low cost operators in the US also believe they are positioned to seize on new opportunities in the used aircraft market as a solid proportion of the worldwide fleet remains idled, and the Boeing 737 Max returns to service. As operators evaluate returning their aircraft when leases expire, it remains an unknown whether opportunities to obtain used aircraft will grow for those airlines.
But how ever the landscape evolves, Allegiant and Sun Country believe they can forge cost efficient agreements for aircraft in the future.
