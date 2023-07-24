Airports of Thailand to invest in international expansion: part two – Chiang Mai and Phuket

Thailand, which relies very heavily on tourism, was impacted brutally by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of its resort cities all but closing down altogether. Accordingly, Airports of Thailand (AoT) can be expected to invest in critical structure at its main airports now that there is a resurgence in tourism, so that it can stay ahead of the game and challenges from neighbouring countries like Cambodia.

The majority of a hefty USD2.85 billion investment, almost all of it in terminal space, will go into Bangkok’s two city-region airports (a third is being developed, well south of the capital), with the majority earmarked for Don Mueang – the airport that was supposed to close down when Suvarnabhumi opened in 2006.

But cash will also be invested in tourist-oriented airports at Chiang Mai in the north and Phuket in the south, evidently with sustaining tourist growth in mind.

This is part two of a two-part report.