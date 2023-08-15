Airport retail – Dufry completes business combination with Autogrill; airport retail sector reviving
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020 and early 2021 prospects could not have been worse for airport retailers.
With airports handling a fraction of their usual passenger throughput, shops, duty free stores, restaurants and bars were empty. Some closed, never to reopen.
Those that remained have bounced back more rapidly than expected, on account of a variety of factors, as well as changing fashions among their customers.
There is greater innovation than ever among individual concessionaires but the entire segment remains under the control of a small clique of retail giants, and that pool just got smaller still with the merger between Dufry and Autogrill.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.