Airlines jockey for position in changing Brazilian market
As the Brazilian aviation market continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, market dynamics are changing.
LATAM Airlines Group is working to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a new entrant (Itapemirim Airlines) has launched operations, and Azul is attempting to push consolidation in the market.
Although it will take some time for the market to rebound fully, growth will bounce back, and Brazil’s airlines are working to ensure that they have competitive levers to pull once passenger levels begin to grow.
But as with other regions of the world, the recovery is likely to be bumpy.
