Airlines in America: have smaller ULCCs cracked the code?
Now that Spirit Airlines appears to have rebuffed Frontier Airlines' overtures once and for all, the ultra-low cost landscape in the US is showing more clarity - at least, in the short term.
Two of the country's more niche ultra-low cost airlines - Sun Country and Allegiant Air - appear to have favourable prospects for this year as US market conditions remain benign, and each airline executes on its respective strategies.
Neither Sun Country's, nor Allegiant's, model lends itself to consolidation, and each airline believes that M&A is not necessary for those companies to thrive in the market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.