Airlines could return quickly to Ukraine once airspace is safe, led by Ryanair

In 1944 governments met in Chicago to thrash out the future for the air transport business as the Second World War was reaching its conclusion, and that direction was dictated by the Chicago Convention.

The meeting between Ukrainian government representatives, airport management and Ryanair executives that took place recently in Kyiv did not have quite the same level of global gravitas, but for Ukraine it was highly significant.

Ryanair emerged as the airline that would ‘kick-start’ Ukraine’s aviation sector once hostilities cease and the skies are again safe for commercial aviation.

That might prompt other airlines to develop plans of their own – including the native Ukrainian ones.

But there is a long way to go yet, and despite most of the airports having been preserved quite intact, finance will need to be found to provide the infrastructure for what (hopefully) will be a new era for the country when it comes.