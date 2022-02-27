AirAsia, AirAsia X plot course for network recovery
AirAsia’s Malaysia-based airlines are making progress in rebuilding their fleets and networks, and these efforts are expected to gain more momentum after the planned reopening of Malaysia’s borders.
The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for both AirAsia and its long haul sister company AirAsia X. AirAsia was hit by extensive domestic travel restrictions in Malaysia last year, but it has managed to restore much of its domestic flying since the fourth quarter of 2021.
AirAsia X is less fortunate as it does not have a domestic network, therefore its widebody fleet was grounded for much longer. But it has managed to restart its international network – albeit at a very small scale initially. More growth is planned by both the long haul and short haul airlines when international opportunities more fully emerge from the second quarter onwards.
