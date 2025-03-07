Air Serbia: long haul expansion, record passengers and profit
Air Serbia received its fourth A330-200 on 11-Feb-2024, giving it a quartet of widebodies for the first time in its history.
The airline offers four long haul destinations (two in China and two in the USA) and is considering more, although its principal activity is providing connectivity between Serbia and European destinations.
Fleet and traffic growth took Air Serbia to its highest ever passenger numbers of 4.4 million in 2024. It expects traffic to grow by 6% in 2025 to a new high of 4.7 million, which would be 67% more than its 2019 total.
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbia's biggest operator has increased its seat share in the country, while low cost airline share has been eroded. Its record financial results for 2024 demonstrate that profitability is central to Air Serbia's expansion plans.
