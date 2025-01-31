Air Europa seeks investment. Latin America network is the main attraction
Air Europa is seeking funds to repay COVID-era government loans of EUR475 million.
It could do this by taking out new debt and/or by issuing new share capital. This process could lead to another airline investing in Air Europa, in which IAG has a 20% stake.
IAG was prevented from taking full control by the EU's competition regulator last year, but Air France-KLM, Lufthansa and Etihad Aviation Group are reported to be on the list of potential investors.
Air Europa's parent company, Globalia, and the Hidalgo family that controls it, plans to retain a majority holding, but a future airline investor would likely seek a closer commercial and operational relationship with the Spanish airline.
This report presents a snapshot of the Air Europa that investors will be considering.
Its Latin America network is likely to be the main attraction.
