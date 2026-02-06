Aer Lingus’ Manchester long haul exit reflects IAG’s financial discipline

Aer Lingus announced in late Jan-2026 that its four-year-old trans Atlantic base at Manchester Airport would close by the start of the summer 2026 schedule. According to the Irish subsidiary of IAG, the base is profitable, but its margins are below those generated on the rest of its long haul network.

Since late 2021 Aer Lingus has operated from Manchester to New York JFK and Orlando International in the US, and to Bridgetown in Barbados. Its final flight on the New York service is scheduled for 23-Feb-2026, and the Orlando and Bridgetown routes will cease by 31-Mar-2026.

The underperformance of the base likely reflects less than stellar load factors on these routes, and challenging labour relations.

Ultimately, Aer Lingus' decision to close its Manchester long haul base is the result of the financial discipline imposed by its parent, IAG.