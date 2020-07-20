AENA offers EUR50k to airport commercial start-up innovators
A popular UK TV programme is ‘Dragon’s Den’, the idea behind which has been syndicated worldwide. A team of four well established and successful business people examine the new business ideas of contestants and if they believe the business is viable, and that they can make money out of it – they invest in it. Most contestants are sent home embarrassed after a grilling.
Spain’s national, part-privatised airport operator AENA, one of the biggest in the world (and the biggest as measured by passenger numbers in 2019 – 293.4 million, or more than the entire population of Indonesia), appears to be applying a similar scheme, and not only in Spain.
It is calling start-ups globally with products related to airport and commercial management to register for 'AENA Ventures', a start-up accelerator.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.