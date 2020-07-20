AENA offers EUR50k to airport commercial start-up innovators

A popular UK TV programme is ‘Dragon’s Den’, the idea behind which has been syndicated worldwide. A team of four well established and successful business people examine the new business ideas of contestants and if they believe the business is viable, and that they can make money out of it – they invest in it. Most contestants are sent home embarrassed after a grilling.

Spain’s national, part-privatised airport operator AENA, one of the biggest in the world (and the biggest as measured by passenger numbers in 2019 – 293.4 million, or more than the entire population of Indonesia), appears to be applying a similar scheme, and not only in Spain.

It is calling start-ups globally with products related to airport and commercial management to register for 'AENA Ventures', a start-up accelerator.