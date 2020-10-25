ACSA's parlous state; prepared to lose airport investments
In a recent CAPA report it was revealed that international services had restarted in South Africa in Oct-2020, and that the virus infection figures were falling from a very high total.
However, the state airport operator is under great pressure as desperate rescue attempts continue to save South African Airways, and with other airlines in difficulties. ACSA (Airports Company South Africa) has historical investments in India, and has had for more than 15 years, and more recently has investments in Brazil.
ACSA wants to try to spend its way out of its malaise with commercial investments at its airports and probably sees the offloading of equity in the two foreign airports as a way to help capitalise that. But is that a case of short term thinking?
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.