Norwegian Air: 10 new North Atlantic routes enabled by new narrowbody aircraft and price stimulation

Norwegian's long anticipated new trans Atlantic routes, to be launched in summer 2017, will add five airports in the UK and Ireland and three in the US to its existing long haul network. Norwegian already operates to eight US primary airports from London Gatwick. By using new narrowbody technology Norwegian is opening trans Atlantic travel to smaller cities that could not support widebody service.

The new trans Atlantic routes, the first to be operated by its Irish subsidiary NAI after receiving US rights late in 2016, will deploy new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with a longer range than existing narrowbodies, and Norwegian is the European launch customer of the type.

In total there will be 10 new routes, comprising 38 weekly flights from Edinburgh, Belfast International, Cork, Shannon and Dublin serving three secondary airports on the US east coast. These are Stewart International (SWF), Providence (PVD) and Hartford Bradley International (BDL). These US airports are small and relatively unknown in Europe, and Norwegian will have to rely on price stimulation more than it has done on existing long haul routes. Nevertheless, Norwegian is once more leading the market with this innovation. [2733 words]

Subheadings: Norwegian's new routes to be operated by NAI

The three US airports are small

The UK and Ireland airports may be better placed to provide feed

Ryanair serves all five of the UK/Irish airports

New longer range narrowbody aircraft allow thinner long haul routes to open

Headline EUR69 prices sold quickly

Pricing broadly consistent with Norwegian's existing long haul routes (and at a discount from legacy airline fares)

Norwegian's long haul operations have grown the market in the past

But price stimulation may be harder on long haul secondary routes

Narrowbody long haul may answer some questions Graphs and data: Norwegian's new narrowbody trans Atlantic routes: summer 2017

Norwegian's new narrowbody trans Atlantic routes and frequencies summer 2017

Number of routes at Stewart, Providence and Hartford Bradley

