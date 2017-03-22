Malaysia’s AirAsia: resuming domestic expansion and eyeing MASwings routes

AirAsia is resuming domestic expansion in the Malaysian market with a focus on connecting more dots within its network of 15 domestic destinations. The LCC is launching or resuming three domestic routes from Johor Bahru in late Apr-2017 and has lodged applications for four more new domestic point-to-point routes.

By the end of 2017 AirAsia is also aiming to take over a few domestic routes within east Malaysia that are now exclusively operated by the Malaysia Airlines Group turboprop subsidiary MASwings. The routes are part of the Malaysian government’s subsidised rural air services (RAS) programme, but are potentially big enough to support larger aircraft on a commercial basis. The Malaysia Airlines Group is preparing to reduce its ATR 72 turboprop fleet further following anticipated changes to the RAS programme, which is coming up for renewal this year.

AirAsia is the leading domestic airline in Malaysia and has 50% of its total seat capacity allocated to the domestic market. However, AirAsia’s domestic capacity has been flat the last three years as it has focused entirely on international expansion. [2900 words]

Subheadings: Malaysia’s domestic market has grown modestly the past three years

AirAsia plans at least seven new domestic routes in 2017

AirAsia’s domestic capacity is again on the rise

AirAsia is the domestic market leader but has fewer destinations than MAS

Malaysia Airlines Group has more than 30 domestic destinations

Malindo gains domestic market share

MASwings contract for subsidised rural services about to expire

MASwings is prepared to drop several routes

Malaysia remains wary of handing routes to AirAsia

MASwings plans to reduce ATR 72 fleet

Malaysia’s domestic market evolves Graphs and data: Malaysia domestic market (millions of passengers): 2002 to 2016

AirAsia annual domestic seat capacity: 2012 to 2016

AirAsia domestic weekly seat capacity: Mar-2014 to May-2017

Malaysia domestic capacity share (% of seats) by airline: 20-Mar-2017 to 26-Mar-2017

Top 20 routes within east Malaysia ranked by weekly seat capacity: 20-Mar-2017 to 26-Mar-2017

