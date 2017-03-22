"Level": IAG's new long haul low cost brand to launch 4 routes from Barcelona, with more to come

On 17-Mar-2017, IAG announced the launch of its newest airline brand, 'Level', which it will use to operate the group's first long haul low cost flights from Jun-2017. The launch routes will be from Barcelona to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana. It will compete head to head with Norwegian on the Los Angeles and Oakland routes.

In Dec-2016, IAG had said that it had not yet decided whether to create a new brand or to operate its planned Barcelona long haul low cost routes under one of its existing brands British Airways, Iberia or even Aer Lingus. Vueling was ruled out, although its strength at Barcelona will provide connecting feed. IAG's solution is to create Level, a new airline brand, but to operate it initially with Iberia pilots and cabin crew.

IAG has also confirmed that Level will deploy two new 314 seat Airbus A330-200s (293 economy and 21 premium economy) and will create up to 250 jobs based in Barcelona. Level, IAG's first entirely new airline brand, will also look to expand to add flights from other European cities. [2183 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Four economy fare categories and premium economy

Level will be IAG's fifth main airline brand

Vueling's strength at Barcelona could feed Level

Using Iberia as operator is a pragmatic (and possibly short term) solution

Level may recruit its own staff and have its own AOC in future

Initial Iberia operation of Level may dilute its autonomy

Level does allow IAG to segment the market

Norwegian will compete head to head with Level on Barcelona to Los Angeles and Oakland

IAG leapfrogs Air France-KLM with long haul low cost plans - but most likely to succeed

IAG sees further expansion for Level: "This is just the start" Graphs and data: Level: fare categories

Level A330

Level: routes from Barcelona to be launched in summer 2017

