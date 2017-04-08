Indonesia refuses to approve Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa JV, protecting Garuda once again
8-Apr-2017
Indonesia has taken another step backwards from liberalisation with moves that benefit flag carrier Garuda at the expense of Singapore Airlines (SIA). In the latest examples, Indonesia is refusing to approve SIA’s new joint venture with Lufthansa and allow SIA to launch a new fifth freedom route from Jakarta to Sydney.
Rejecting, or stonewalling, an antitrust immunity application from SIA and Lufthansa to coordinate prices and schedules in the Indonesia-Europe market may not have a significant impact on the overall SIA-Lufthansa JV. However, it is an unfortunate move by Indonesian authorities to protect Garuda ahead of the airline's potential launch of services to Germany.
Preventing or delaying SIA from launching Jakarta-Sydney has a bigger short term impact as it leaves in place – at least for now – the Garuda and Qantas duopoly in a growing market. SIA has also been temporarily stripped of 19 weekly slot pairs at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, in another related and seemingly protectionist move. [3011 words]
- Indonesia accounts for more than 10% of SIA’s capacity
- SilkAir also has a big presence in Indonesia
- SIA Group has a relatively small LCC presence in Indonesia
- SIA is the largest foreign airline group in Indonesia
- SIA is Garuda's biggest rival
- SIA has continued to expand in Bali and Jakarta
- SIA secures more Jakarta slots, but is forced to postpone new flights
- Stripping Jakarta slots from SIA seems misplaced
- Garuda benefits as SIA delays its Jakarta-Sydney launch
- Indonesia refuses to approve SIA-Lufthansa joint venture
- Garuda benefits from Indonesia's stonewalling of Lufthansa-SIA JV
- Indonesia’s aviation policies are often questionable
- Singapore Airlines parent airline capacity share (% of seats) by country: 3-Apr-2017 to 9-Apr-2017
- SilkAir capacity share (% of seats) by country: 3-Apr-2017 to 9-Apr-2017
- Tigerair Singapore capacity share (% of seats) by country: 3-Apr-2017 to 9-Apr-2017
- Top 5 airline groups in Indonesia’s international market ranked by capacity share (% of seats)
