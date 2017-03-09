IAG faces challenge to maintain momentum in financial performance

IAG is arguably the most financially focused European airline group in terms of the way it motivates and monitors its own performance. It is no coincidence, then, that its financial performance is now consistently stronger than that of the Lufthansa Group and Air France-KLM (although none are as profitable as the leading LCCs, such as Ryanair). IAG's financial discipline is helping to rehabilitate the airline sector's reputation with professional investors.

In 2016 IAG achieved an operating margin and return on invested capital that were, once more, its best ever. This marked its strong recovery in the years since the global financial crisis (which hit it hard), and consolidated its leadership among Europe's big three legacy airline groups. Only Vueling among the group's constituent airlines suffered from falling returns. IAG shareholders are to be rewarded with a share buyback (IAG's first, and still rare among European airlines) and an increased dividend.

However, by its own standards of success, IAG has more to do. It is not yet meeting its own margin and return on capital targets –partly because it likes to increase them when they come within reach. Its challenge will be to maintain its momentum as the airline cycle's upswing starts to fade. [2168 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: IAG has another record profit year in 2016 for IAG

IAG is more profitable than leading peers

IAG in first ever share buyback after strong cash generation

Margin growth for BA, Iberia and Aer Lingus; another decline for Vueling

Load factor ever, although gains are slowing

Unit revenue fell by 10% in 2016, but CASK fell faster (thanks to fuel)

Return on capital hit another high, but short of IAG's target

IAG's outlook is becoming more cautious - as industry peak nears Graphs and data: IAG revenue, net profit and pre exceptional operating profit (EUR million): 2009 to 2016

IAG operating margin: 2009 to 2016

IAG development of net debt and cash: 2009-2016

IAG performance by individual airline brand: 2016

IAG operating profit by business segment (EUR million): 2009-2016

IAG development capacity (ASK, million) and load factor (%): 2010-2016

IAG – index of operating cost per ASK and revenue per ASK (each indexed to 100 in 2009)

IAG return on invested capital: annually 2013 to 2016 and rolling four quarters 1Q2016 to 4Q2016

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.