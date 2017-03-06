Garuda Indonesia 2017 outlook: should avoid being dazzled by long haul - instead leverage partners

Garuda Indonesia is planning to double the size of its long haul network in 2017 with new services to Moscow and Los Angeles. Garuda had historically been focused on short and medium haul markets; Amsterdam and London Heathrow are its only current destinations outside Asia Pacific or the Middle East.

Heathrow was launched in Mar-2016 as part of a new international push. For the only time this decade, Garuda pursued faster international than domestic ASK growth in 2016. This trend will continue in 2017 as Garuda continues to expand both its regional and long haul international operations.

Long haul expansion is viewed as strategic, but comes with high costs and big risks. Garuda would be better off shelving plans for Moscow and Los Angeles and focusing on opportunities in Asia – particularly China and India. [2950 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Garuda passenger traffic increased by only 1% in 2016

Garuda focused expansion on the international market in 2016

Garuda’s load factor slipped significantly in 2016

Garuda’s jet fleet shrank in 2016

Garuda to focus again on international expansion in 2017

Garuda to continue expanding in China

India market has huge potential for Garuda

Garuda focuses growth on Bali

Garuda has grown Bali operation by 8% over the past year

Garuda has struggled to gain traction in Europe

Garuda plans further long haul expansion

Jakarta-Moscow will be a challenging route

The Los Angeles launch also comes with huge risk

Garuda should fundamentally review its international strategy Graphs and data: Garuda Indonesia annual passenger numbers: 2010 to 2016

Garuda Indonesia annual domestic passenger numbers: 2010 to 2016

Garuda Indonesia annual international passenger numbers: 2010 to 2016

Garuda Indonesia annual international ASKs: 2010 to 2016

Garuda Indonesia annual domestic ASKs: 2010 to 2016

Garuda fleet summary: as of 1-Mar-2017

Garuda Indonesia one-way weekly seat capacity from Bali: Sep-2011 to Jun-2017

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.