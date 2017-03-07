Ex-Im Bank: its withdrawal can undermine 2nd and 3rd tier airlines. TAAG Angola Airlines case study

TAAG Angola Airlines is discussing with Boeing a potential acquisition of additional 737 aircraft which would be used to rightsize and grow its fleet. TAAG operates an all Boeing fleet and has traditionally relied on guarantees from the US Ex-Im Bank, which has an uncertain future under the administration of the new US President Donald Trump.

TAAG prefers to stick with the 737 to support regional growth and potentially replace some of its older model 777s. It is not yet considering other aircraft options – such as the Airbus A320, Embraer E190 or Bombardier CSeries families. However, TAAG and its government shareholder will have to consider other manufacturers – and other loan guarantees schemes – if Boeing does not come up with a viable financing alternative.

TAAG has completed an initial phase of a turnaround, posting a near break even result in 2016, but needs to change its fleet composition to position the airline for long term profitability. The government owned airline has too many 777s, given the limited size of its long haul network, and also needs to retrofit at least some of these aircraft as they are in an unideal three class configuration. [2980 words]

Subheadings:

Subheadings: TAAG has only five 737s for 22 short haul destinations

TAAG has too many widebodies

TAAG focuses long haul network on Portugal and Brazil

TAAG needs more 737s to boost regional connectivity

Boeing and TAAG discuss new 737 deal

TAAG is now unable to continue relying on US Export-Import Bank

The consequence: TAAG may have to start considering other manufacturers

TAAG’s preference is to maintain an all Boeing fleet

TAAG considers 777 retrofits

TAAG completes first phase of turnaround

TAAG focuses more on sixth freedom traffic

TAAG also pursues more codeshare traffic

TAAG’s outlook is brighter but not entirely sunny. Graphs and data: TAAG fleet summary: as of 6-Mar-2017

TAAG Angola Airlines network with number of weekly frequencies

TAAG Angola Airlines average fleet age by aircraft type: as of 6-Mar-2017

