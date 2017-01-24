Emirates Athens-Newark fifth freedom adds to season of trans Atlantic disruption; a test for Trump

On 23-Jan-2017, the first full business day of the Trump administration, Emirates announced it would start Dubai-Athens-Newark service on 12-Mar-2017, with a daily 777-300ER. Emirates' 12-Mar-2017 launch of service will undoubtedly add to the list of complaints from the big three US airlines – American, Delta and United.

The list of potential protective targets is growing as the new Administration settles in: renewing the fight against Gulf fifth freedoms while pursuing a blockage of DOT's grant of a permit to Norwegian Air International; Gulf airlines in their home market; and unfair access in China.

It is difficult to see the US airlines winning all of their claims. At worst, their mounting complaints will result in the details being lost as the new administration under Trump eyes indisputable wins with infrastructure and non aviation transportation matters. The loudest voices may be ignored until there is a full government in place to wade through the complainers. [3339 words]

Subheadings: Tick, tock – seven weeks until Emirates launches Athens-Newark

Newark is USA city #12 for Emirates

Trans-Atlantic fifth freedoms are few but JV capacity concentration is high

Emirates will be the only year round North American service for Greece

Depressed capacity on Athens similar factor to Milan-New York

Norwegian overtakes Turkish Airlines; 14 daily trans Atlantic flights

American Airlines sends Air Berlin to the naughty corner. LOT and TAP also growing

Delta is stepping up its Gulf rhetoric; Newark route may be too close to United's heart

American Airlines makes a bold case about Chinese aeropolitics and slots

Outlook: Emirates' Athens-Newark (probably) will not be the aviation test for Trump Graphs and data: Greece to North America (seats per week, one way) before Emirates' entry: 28-Apr-2014 to 3-Jul-2017

Greece available international full service/hybrid seat capacity by airline: 26-Jun-2017 to 2-Jul-2017

Greece monthly visitor arrivals: 2010-2016

Milan Malpensa Airport to New York (JFK/Newark) (seats per week, one way): 19-Sep-2011 to 29-May-2016

Average daily Emirates, Norwegian and Turkish Airlines flights between Europe and North America: 2007-2017, Sep-2017

Average daily Emirates, Norwegian, Turkish Airlines, Air Berlin, LOT and TAP flights between Europe and North America: 2007-2017, Sep-2017

