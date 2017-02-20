Cathay Pacific to Christchurch: contentious Air New Zealand JV as Cathay seeks greater "agility"

As Cathay Pacific is being forced to undergo a competitive metamorphosis it is exploring all options. The latest example is an expected announcement of a new Cathay Pacific route from Hong Kong to Christchurch in New Zealand's South Island. The service is expected to be seasonal (for the New Zealand summer), and is only Cathay's second seasonal long haul route after the Jan-2017 announcement of northern summer service to Barcelona.

New Zealand is a small network component for Cathay but one of its last strongholds, due to a joint venture with Air New Zealand. The New Zealand government reluctantly extended approval for the JV despite Cathay and Air NZ reneging on an offer to use it to link Hong Kong with Christchurch, as well as Auckland. This would thereby have extended the JV to benefit more of New Zealand – a sensitive local matter based on the assertion that Auckland was receiving disproportionate air service benefit.

Air NZ's JV with Cathay arch rival Singapore Airlines has resulted in SIA growing its presence in Christchurch. Cathay has been more frugal, and the NZ government determined that although the JV reduced competition, there was no prospective third competitor, so no harm done.

But now that Hong Kong Airlines has entered Auckland, and then expanded, the Cathay-Air NZ JV faces disbanding. By finally committing to a Christchurch route Cathay appears to be bidding to keep the JV in play. But the New Zealand government will still probably withdraw approval of the Air NZ-Cathay JV. [3290 words]

Subheadings: Cathay Pacific is expected to announce Hong Kong-Christchurch route

Cathay Pacific experimenting with seasonal service; summer only Barcelona commences Jul-2017

Cathay service to Christchurch could help maintain contentious Air New Zealand JV

New Zealand must decide if it will call Cathay and Air NZ's bluff

New Zealand only reluctantly reauthorised the Air NZ-Cathay JV

New Zealand airports and tourism industry opposed the Cathay-Air NZ JV

Singapore Airlines-Air NZ JV has shown greater benefits, and service to Christchurch

Cathay Christchurch service will be competition for SIA, China Southern, Hong Kong Airlines

Outlook: A time for reevaluation as markets change and China looms Graphs and data: Air NZ-Cathay Pacific and Air NZ-SIA annual seat capacity in alliance markets (respective foreign market to New Zealand): 2010-2017

New Zealand to Hong Kong (seats per week, one way): 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Christchurch International Airport to NE/SE Asia (seats per week, one way): 19-Sep-2011 to 31-Jul-2017

Mainland Chinese visitor share of all visitor arrivals to Australia and New Zealand: 2010-2016

