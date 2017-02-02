Bangkok Airways to expand in Vietnam with new exclusive service to Phu Quoc island

Bangkok Airways is pursuing expansion in Vietnamese market with a planned new service from Bangkok to Phu Quoc and upgrading Bangkok-Da Nang to daily. The Phu Quoc service will provide the island’s international airport, which opened four year ago, its second regular year-round international route after Guangzhou.

Phu Quoc is an increasingly popular visa free destination and a link to Bangkok should help the island’s tourism sector attract more international tourists, particularly from Europe. Bangkok Airways will provide access to Phu Quoc for its huge portfolio of codeshare partners, including its 10 partners in Europe and the Gulf.

The independent full service regional airline entered the Vietnam market in May-2016 with four weekly flights to Da Nang. The Da Nang route has been successful but Bangkok Airways is only keen to serve secondary points in Vietnam rather than the main cities of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh, which are oversupplied from Bangkok and are already served by most of its partners. [2993 words]

Subheadings: Vietnam expansion supports Bangkok Airways’ Indochina strategy

Bangkok Airways continues to grow in Southeast Asia

Bangkok Airways to increase flights to Da Nang and Vientiane

Phu Quoc will be a unique destination for Bangkok Airways

Phu Quoc now has limited international service

Phu Quoc has experienced rapid domestic growth

Vietnamese carrier connections to Phu Quoc are inconvenient

Vietnam Airlines initial attempt at international services from Phu Quoc did not succeed

Bangkok Airways has better chance at succeeding in Phu Quoc international market

Da Nang has been successful for Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways unlikely to serve more than two destinations in Vietnam

Bangkok Airways exploring other potential exclusive destinations in Southeast Asia

Bangkok Airways is an ideal fit for Phu Quoc and other emerging tourist destinations Graphs and data: Bangkok Airways international weekly seat capacity by country: Jan-2017

Phu Quoc domestic one-way weekly seat capacity: Sep-2011 to Feb-2017

Phu Quoc Airport international annual seat capacity: 2014 to 2016

