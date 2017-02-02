Bangkok Airways to expand in Vietnam with new exclusive service to Phu Quoc island
2-Feb-2017
Bangkok Airways is pursuing expansion in Vietnamese market with a planned new service from Bangkok to Phu Quoc and upgrading Bangkok-Da Nang to daily. The Phu Quoc service will provide the island’s international airport, which opened four year ago, its second regular year-round international route after Guangzhou.
Phu Quoc is an increasingly popular visa free destination and a link to Bangkok should help the island’s tourism sector attract more international tourists, particularly from Europe. Bangkok Airways will provide access to Phu Quoc for its huge portfolio of codeshare partners, including its 10 partners in Europe and the Gulf.
The independent full service regional airline entered the Vietnam market in May-2016 with four weekly flights to Da Nang. The Da Nang route has been successful but Bangkok Airways is only keen to serve secondary points in Vietnam rather than the main cities of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh, which are oversupplied from Bangkok and are already served by most of its partners. [2993 words]
Unlock the following content in this report:
|
Subheadings:
- Vietnam expansion supports Bangkok Airways’ Indochina strategy
- Bangkok Airways continues to grow in Southeast Asia
- Bangkok Airways to increase flights to Da Nang and Vientiane
- Phu Quoc will be a unique destination for Bangkok Airways
- Phu Quoc now has limited international service
- Phu Quoc has experienced rapid domestic growth
- Vietnamese carrier connections to Phu Quoc are inconvenient
- Vietnam Airlines initial attempt at international services from Phu Quoc did not succeed
- Bangkok Airways has better chance at succeeding in Phu Quoc international market
- Da Nang has been successful for Bangkok Airways
- Bangkok Airways unlikely to serve more than two destinations in Vietnam
- Bangkok Airways exploring other potential exclusive destinations in Southeast Asia
- Bangkok Airways is an ideal fit for Phu Quoc and other emerging tourist destinations
|
Graphs and data:
- Bangkok Airways international weekly seat capacity by country: Jan-2017
- Phu Quoc domestic one-way weekly seat capacity: Sep-2011 to Feb-2017
- Phu Quoc Airport international annual seat capacity: 2014 to 2016
Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.
This content is exclusively for CAPA Membership Subscribers
CAPA Membership gives you the latest aviation news and alerts, access to CAPA articles, reports, and our leading aviation data with optional premium add-ons.