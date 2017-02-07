Australia-Vietnam growth rate to accelerate: Jetstar Airways and Vietnam Airlines launch new routes

The Australia-Vietnam market will experience a surge of capacity over the next few months as Jetstar Airways launches services to Ho Chi Minh from Melbourne and Sydney and Vietnam Airlines adds Sydney-Hanoi. There will be 24 weekly flights from Australia to Vietnam in Jun-2016, all with 787s, compared to only 14 weekly flights currently.

Jetstar Airways has not served Vietnam since 2012, when it dropped Darwin-Ho Chi Minh service. However, Vietnam is a strategically important market for the Jetstar Group, given its 30% stake in the fast growing Vietnamese LCC Jetstar Pacific. Vietnam Airlines owns a majority 70% stake in Jetstar Pacific and has a codeshare partnership with Qantas, although will compete with Jetstar in the Australia-Vietnam market.



Australia-Vietnam is a growing market with tremendous potential. However, the sudden influx of capacity will inevitably pressure already low yields. Load factors on Australia-Vietnam nonstop flights, which have improved significantly since Jetstar’s withdrawal in 2012, will also be pressured. [2698 words]

