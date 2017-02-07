Australia-Vietnam growth rate to accelerate: Jetstar Airways and Vietnam Airlines launch new routes
7-Feb-2017
The Australia-Vietnam market will experience a surge of capacity over the next few months as Jetstar Airways launches services to Ho Chi Minh from Melbourne and Sydney and Vietnam Airlines adds Sydney-Hanoi. There will be 24 weekly flights from Australia to Vietnam in Jun-2016, all with 787s, compared to only 14 weekly flights currently.
Jetstar Airways has not served Vietnam since 2012, when it dropped Darwin-Ho Chi Minh service. However, Vietnam is a strategically important market for the Jetstar Group, given its 30% stake in the fast growing Vietnamese LCC Jetstar Pacific. Vietnam Airlines owns a majority 70% stake in Jetstar Pacific and has a codeshare partnership with Qantas, although will compete with Jetstar in the Australia-Vietnam market.
Australia-Vietnam is a growing market with tremendous potential. However, the sudden influx of capacity will inevitably pressure already low yields. Load factors on Australia-Vietnam nonstop flights, which have improved significantly since Jetstar’s withdrawal in 2012, will also be pressured. [2698 words]
- Jetstar resumes long haul service to Vietnam after eight year hiatus
- Jetstar’s initial Ho Chi Minh operation had a load factor of only 71%
- Australia-Vietnam growth – and anticipated growth – leads to Jetstar reassessment
- Inbound growth has been faster, but on a very small base
- Vietnam Airlines has steadily grown its Australia traffic
- Vietnam Airlines to launch Sydney-Hanoi
- Jetstar-Vietnam Airlines competition provides an intriguing dynamic
- Surge in capacity could pressure yields and load factor
- Jetstar Airways-Jetstar Pacific relationship may improve
- Jetstar significantly improves its Australia-Vietnam product
- Jetstar could expand further in Vietnam, despite short term challenges
- Jetstar Airways passenger traffic and load factor to/from Ho Chi Minh: FY2007 to FY2012
- Vietnam visitor arrivals from Australia and year-over-year growth: 2009 to 2016
- Vietnam Airlines passenger traffic to/from Australia and year-over-year growth: FY2005 to FY2016
- Vietnam Airlines average load factor on Australia routes: FY2005 to FY2016
- Australia to Vietnam total one way weekly capacity: Jan-2014 to Jul-2017
