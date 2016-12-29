Airport pairs: Western Europe-US shows the value of open skies as routes and new entry proliferate

For Western Europe there is no bigger long haul market than North America. In terms of the number of airport pairs between the countries of Western Europe and long haul destination countries, connectivity to the United States dominates. There are more direct routes between Western Europe and the US than there are between Western Europe and the whole of Asia Pacific.

This report presents high level data on the numbers of airport pairs between each Western European country and the US and how these number have changed. EU-US liberalisation in 2008 has stimulated growth in the number of direct connections, although the global economic downturn impeded this for a while. However, the additional routes have not been spread evenly across Western European countries.

Since 2010, additional route numbers from Western Europe to the US have been greatest from the largest markets – the UK and the US – and from the smaller countries, particularly Ireland, Iceland and Norway. Countries in between, including France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, have hardly added any new US routes at all. [2773 words]

Subheadings: The US accounts for 38% of all long haul airport pairs from Western Europe

Growth in airport pairs has fluctuated, but shows the benefit of EU-US open skies and new entry

UK and Germany have added highest number of new routes since 2010

Nine smaller countries have collectively added 46 new routes since 2010

France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland: only six new routes added between them since 2010

The two larger countries have a clear lead, while the nine smaller ones have nearly caught the middle five

Among Europe's four biggest hubs: Frankfurt and Heathrow have opened a gap to CDG and Amsterdam in US connections

UK & Germany both have many US connections away from main hubs, but France is dominated by Paris

Germany has seven airports with direct US routes

The UK has 12 airports with direct US routes

Benefits from increased direct connectivity Graphs and data: Number of airport pairs between Western Europe and leading long haul destination regions and countries: 2016

Western Europe to United States: annual number of airport pairs operated, 2006 to 2016

Western Europe to United States: annual number of airport pairs by country, 2010 and 2016

Western Europe to United States: annual number of airport pairs by selected groups of countries, 2010 and 2016

Major Western European hub airports to United States: annual number of airport pairs operated, 2006 to 2016

UK, Germany and France to United States: annual number of airport pairs operated, 2006 to 2016

Germany to United States: annual number of airport pairs by German airport operated, 2006 to 2016

UK to United States: annual number of airport pairs by UK airport operated, 2006 to 2016

Note: the analysis in this report defines Western Europe as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. It excludes Greece and Turkey, which are counted by OAG in Western Europe, but which are geographically to the east. The analysis excludes any airport pair with an annual frequency of less than five, in order to remove the distorting impact on the totals of routes that are only operated very infrequently. The source for all the data is OAG Schedules Analyser.

