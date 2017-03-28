Aegean Airlines cuts capacity for first time since Olympic Air acquisition; 2016 margin falls

In 2017 the Aegean Airlines Group will make its first cut in seat capacity and fleet numbers since 2012. This follows three years of rapid expansion by the group since its Olympic Air acquisition in 2013. Olympic's all turboprop fleet focuses on the domestic market but also helps to feed Aegean's international network, particularly through its Athens hub. Cuts will focus on the domestic market.

Aegean will also make an important longer term fleet decision in 2017, or early 2018. The majority of its aircraft leases will need to be replaced between 2019 and 2023, and it is weighing the options. Aegean currently operates Airbus narrowbodies, but will consider the Boeing 737MAX in addition to the A320neo family.

Aegean's last capacity cut was in 2012, the end of a four year period of losses when Greece was in a deep multi year recession. Since then it has made healthy profits, but while profitable its operating margin fell in 2016 for the second successive year. Greece has experienced rapid capacity growth from LCCs, led by Ryanair. A decline in Aegean's unit revenue over three years has now prompted a pause for what its Executive Vice Chairman has called "consolidation and readjustment". [3132 words]

Subheadings: Aegean Airlines Group fleet grew by more than one third, 2013 to 2016

59 aircraft as at 25-Mar-2017

Fleet numbers to fall in 2017

A "significant fleet decision" is needed

LCCs had 22% of domestic seats and 34% of international seats in Greece in 2016

Aegean's profits fell again in 2016

Group margin improved in first year after Olympic acquisition, but is on a falling trend

Aegean has now fallen below the mid point of European margin ranking

Liquidity remains healthy

ASK growth slowed from 20% in 2015 to 12% in 2016

Passenger growth focused on international markets

Aegean has become more reliant on inbound tourism to drive demand

Aegean's RASK fell by 7% in 2016

Domestic Greek market weakened by ongoing economic fragility

But domestic seat capacity operated by competitors continued to grow in 2016

Aegean's CASK did not fall enough in 2016 to offset RASK decline

2017: capacity cut to provide some support for yields

2017 to be Aegean's "consolidation and readjustment year" Graphs and data: Aegean Airlines Group fleet numbers: year end 2012 to 2016

Aegean Airlines Group feet summary as at 25-Mar-2017

Greece: LCC capacity share (%) of total seats, 2007 to 2017 Jan-Mar

Aegean Airlines Group financial highlights: 2015 and 2016

Aegean Airlines revenue, net profit and operating profit (EUR million): 2004 to 2016

Operating margins for listed European airline companies and subsidiaries (% of revenue): 2015 and 2016

Aegean Airlines Group development of passenger numbers (million) and load factor (%): 2002-2016

Aegean Airlines Group passenger numbers (million) 2015 and 2016

GDP Growth of Greece (Percentage change)

Greece to Greece weekly one way seats by airline: 24-Mar-2014 to 28-Aug-2017

Aegean Airlines Group index of revenue per ASK and cost per ASK (indexed to 100 in 2008)

Aegean Airlines Group weekly seat numbers: 2015 to 2017

