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    24-Jul-2026 3:15 PM

    ZIPAIR to commence Tokyo-Kuala Lumpur service in Oct-2026

    ZIPAIR announced (23-Jul-2026) plans to commence daily Tokyo Narita-Kuala Lumpur service with Boeing 787-8 equipment on 20-Oct-2026. All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air (Malaysia) also operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    ZIPAIR planned multiple 2026 capacity adjustments, including frequency increases on Tokyo Narita-Los Angeles (to 10 weekly) and Tokyo Narita-Honolulu (to daily) during peak periods, and a Tokyo Narita-Vancouver uplift to five weekly through 20-Oct-2026.1 2 It also planned to suspend Tokyo Narita-Singapore from 20-Jul-2026 to 19-Sep-2026 due to aircraft availability, and to end Tokyo Narita-Manila from 29-Mar-2026 citing market conditions.3 4

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