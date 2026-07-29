ZIPAIR CEO: No plans to start flying to Europe any time soon

ZIPAIR CEO Yasuhiro Fukada, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the LCC does not plan to commence services to Europe in the near future, specifically not until it expands its fleet to more than 20 aircraft, up from eight at present. Mr Fukada said the US and Asia will be the primary focus of the LCC's international network expansion efforts, and that ZIPAIR is tentatively considering the option of commencing services to Australia and New Zealand in roughly two to three years, subject to aircraft deliveries. He said the LCC sees strong potential for growth in Asia, given its scheduled destinations in the region at present are limited to Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul, with plans to commence service to Kuala Lumpur in Oct-2026.