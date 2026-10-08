ZIPAIR aims to commence Tokyo-Toronto service by the end of FY2027
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Background ✨
ZIPAIR planned further long haul growth, with CEO Yasuhiro Fukada saying it aimed to expand to more than 20 aircraft within five years, including two additional 787-8s by end-Mar-2027 and potential 787-9 transfers from Japan Airlines in 2H2027, although delivery delays constrained expansion1. It also scheduled daily Tokyo Narita-Kuala Lumpur from 20-Oct-20262 and planned Tokyo Narita-Orlando 787-8 charters in Feb/Mar-2027 after operating the same route in Feb/Mar-20263 4.