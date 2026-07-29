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    29-Jul-2026 5:59 PM

    ZIPAIR CEO: We plan to expand our fleet to more than 20 aircraft within the next five years

    ZIPAIR CEO Yasuhiro Fukada, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the LCC plans to expand its fleet to more than 20 aircraft within the next five years, up from a fleet of eight Boeing 787-8s at present. Mr Fukada confirmed ZIPAIR expects to take delivery of two additional 787-8s by the end of Mar-2027, and more tentatively expects to commence taking delivery of its first 787-9s, transferred from Japan Airlines, in 2H2027. He added that "like most airlines", ZIPAIR is feeling the impact of aircraft delivery delays, hindering its network expansion efforts.

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