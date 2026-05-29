WTTC: Central and South America travel and tourism sector to outpace global growth in 2026

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (28-May-2026) the following highlights from its Economic Impact Research on Central and South America, in partnership with Chase Travel:

Travel and tourism GDP across Central and South America will grow 4.1% year-on-year in 2026, ahead of the global average of 3.2%. International visitor spending across the region is projected to increase 7.8%, more than double the global growth rate of 3.7%;

WTTC forecast travel and tourism will contribute USD12 trillion to the world economy in 2026, accounting for 9.9% of GDP, while supporting 376 million jobs. Over the next decade, global travel and tourism GDP is forecast to grow at 3.6% p/a, 1.5 times faster than the wider global economy at 2.4%;

The region continues to benefit from "resilient domestic travel demand and comparatively lower exposure to geopolitical disruption linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East", with affected transit routes and source markets playing a smaller role than in other regions;

Several markets across Central and South America are forecast to post "strong" travel and tourism growth in 2026. Details include: Ecuador is expected to lead the region with travel and tourism GDP growth of 11.6%; Bolivia is projected to grow 10.3%, supported by a 25.8% surge in international visitor spending; Argentina 's travel and tourism sector is forecast to grow 4.9% in 2026; Colombia is projected to record growth of 5.7%; Brazil , one of the region's largest travel and tourism markets, is forecast to continue growing in 2026, with travel and tourism GDP projected to increase 2.1%, while international visitor spending is expected to rise 3%; WTTC forecast "particularly strong momentum" in Venezuela , where travel and tourism GDP is projected to grow 33.2% in 2026, alongside a 34.8% increase in international visitor spending; Guatemala 's travel and tourism GDP is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2026, with international visitor spending projected to rise 9.3%; Panama , the sector is forecast to grow 8.4%, with international visitor spending expected to increase 8.9% in 2027;

WTTC reported continued investment in connectivity, destination infrastructure, traveller confidence and workforce development will be "critical" to sustaining the region's growth trajectory and maintaining competitiveness amid evolving global travel patterns;

The organisation also highlighted the importance of affordability and stable travel environments as key drivers of resilience, while warning that "inflationary pressures and weaker consumer sentiment remain downside risks in some markets".

WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara stated: "Central and South America continues to emerge as one of the world's most dynamic Travel & Tourism regions, with strong domestic demand, rising international spending, and growing traveller confidence supporting growth across many markets". Ms Guevara added: "Countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, Panama, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela are demonstrating the enormous potential of the sector when supported by investment, connectivity, and long term strategic focus. The region has a real opportunity to strengthen its global competitiveness and secure sustained long term growth". [more - original PR]