World Airways: 787 is 'target' aircraft but unit economic costs too expensive for a startup

World Airways director of business development Adam Weiss, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Mar-2018) the Boeing 787 is the carrier's "target" aircraft, however its unit economic costs are too prohibitive for a startup. Mr Weiss pointed out it is "almost three times" more expensive to operate a 787 on London-Boston service compared to a A321LR, stressing "we're trying to be really thoughtful about our equipment selection". World Airways ultimately plans to migrate its fleet to 787 aircraft and anticipates operating "20 or so" aircraft within five years, which will "probably" comprise mostly 787, Bombardier Dash 8 and Dash 9 equipment. He stressed "we're not set" on any specific aircraft yet, as it consider various options. World will "probably" start with two aircraft and increase to five "within a year". Mr Weiss noted it may start with A320 aircraft, explaining: "We haven't identified anything specifically yet. But, to us, that's the entry point into the market".