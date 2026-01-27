Loading
27-Jan-2026 9:24 AM

Wizz Air UK applies to US DoT for foreign carrier permit

Wizz Air UK applied (23-Jan-2026) to US Department of Transportation (DoT) for exemption authority and a foreign air carrier permit to enable it to conduct foreign scheduled and charter air transportation of persons, property, and mail, between a point or points in the UK and a point or points in the US.

Background ✨

US Department of Transportation previously dismissed Wizz Air's application for exemption and a foreign air carrier permit due to unresolved questions regarding safety oversight by EASA and Hungary's Civil Aviation Authority, stating that further information was required before a determination could be made1.

