Wizz Air reopens Tuzla base
Wizz Air reopened (12-Dec-2025) its base at Tuzla International Airport. The carrier stationed one A321neo at the airport, with plans to add a second aircraft by Mar-2026. The carrier is launching services from Tuzla to the following destinations:
- Cologne: Three times weekly from 12-Dec-2025;
- Maastricht: Three times weekly from 12-Dec-2025;
- Malmo: Twice weekly from 13-Dec-2025, increasing to four times weekly from Apr-2026;
- Hamburg: Twice weekly from 14-Dec-2025, increasing to three times weekly from Apr-2026;
- Bratislava: Four times weekly from 29-Mar-2026;
- Gothenburg: Twice weekly from 29-Mar-2026;
- Berlin Brandenburg: Three times weekly from 30-Mar-2026;
- Frankfurt: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2026;
- Larnaca: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2026;
- Paris Beauvais: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2026.
As previously reported by CAPA, the airline closed its Tuzla Airport base in Sep-2023, with the suspension of most Tuzla services and relocation of two aircraft. [more - original PR - Bosnian]
Background ✨
Wizz Air received subsidies from Tuzla Canton to support the relaunch of Tuzla services, with EUR615,000 allocated for 2025 and annual funding rising to EUR1 million from 2026, providing EUR6 per arriving passenger on new services. The carrier had closed its Tuzla base in Sep-2023, suspending most services and relocating two aircraft, before announcing the base reopening and new routes for late 2025 and early 20261.