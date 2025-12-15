Wizz Air reopens Tuzla base

Wizz Air received subsidies from Tuzla Canton to support the relaunch of Tuzla services, with EUR615,000 allocated for 2025 and annual funding rising to EUR1 million from 2026, providing EUR6 per arriving passenger on new services. The carrier had closed its Tuzla base in Sep-2023, suspending most services and relocating two aircraft, before announcing the base reopening and new routes for late 2025 and early 20261.