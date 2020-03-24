Wizz Air grounds 85% of fleet, capacity down 30% in Mar-2020

Wizz Air reduced (23-Mar-2020) capacity by 30% year-on-year in Mar-2020 and grounded 85% of the fleet in the week commencing 22-Mar-2020, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier continues to operate 15% of capacity and remains operational in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria, however the grounding of the entire fleet remains a distinct possibility if additional travel restrictions are introduced. Wizz Air will resume all services as soon as travel restrictions are reduced. [more - original PR]