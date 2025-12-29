29-Dec-2025 11:56 AM
Wizz Air expands Tirana operations with 15th aircraft and four new routes in summer 2026
Wizz Air announced (23-Dec-2025) plans to base a 15th aircraft at Tirana Rinas Airport during peak summer 2026 and expand its network from the airport as follows:
- New destinations:
- Tallinn: Three times weekly from 22-Jun-2026;
- Palma de Mallorca: Twice weekly from 23-Jun-2026;
- Alghero: Twice weekly from 24-Jun-2026;
- Radom: Twice weekly from 25-Jun-2026;
- Increased frequency:
- Milan Malpensa: From 21 to 23 times weekly;
- Stockholm: From four to five times weekly;
- Malmo: From three to four times weekly;
- Turin: From 11 to 12 times weekly;
- Trieste: From twice to three times weekly;
- Athens: From seven to nine times weekly. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Wizz Air based its 14th A321neo at Tirana Rinas Airport from Dec-2025, supporting the launch of new routes including Tenerife, Cologne/Bonn, Stockholm Arlanda and Billund, alongside frequency increases to Milan Malpensa, Brussels, Turin and Berlin. These moves enabled it to operate 57 routes to 18 countries from Tirana, with over 19 million passengers handled to and from Albania since 20171. Wizz Air also planned to launch Tallinn-Tirana service from 22-Jun-20262.