Wizz Air expands Tirana operations with 15th aircraft and four new routes in summer 2026

Wizz Air based its 14th A321neo at Tirana Rinas Airport from Dec-2025, supporting the launch of new routes including Tenerife, Cologne/Bonn, Stockholm Arlanda and Billund, alongside frequency increases to Milan Malpensa, Brussels, Turin and Berlin. These moves enabled it to operate 57 routes to 18 countries from Tirana, with over 19 million passengers handled to and from Albania since 20171. Wizz Air also planned to launch Tallinn-Tirana service from 22-Jun-20262.