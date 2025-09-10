Wizz Air to expand Tirana operations with additional aircraft and four new routes
Wizz Air announced (09-Sep-2025) plans to expand operations at Tirana Rinas Airport. The carrier will station an additional A321neo at the airport, supporting the following service launches and frequency increases:
- New routes:
- Tenerife: Twice weekly from 14-Dec-2025;
- Cologne/Bonn: Three times weekly from 16-Dec-2025;
- Stockholm Arlanda: Four times weekly from 02-Mar-2026;
- Billund: Twice weekly from 03-Mar-2026;
- Additional frequencies:
- Milan Malpensa: From 16 to 21 times weekly;
- Brussels: From 11 to 14 times weekly;
- Turin: From nine to 11 times weekly;
- Berlin: From seven to nine times weekly.
The airline's 14th A321neo will be based in Tirana from Dec-2025, enabling Wizz Air to operate 57 routes to 18 countries. Wizz Air has recorded more than 19 million passengers to and from Albania since the launching operations to the country in 2017. [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Swedavia] [more - original PR - Cologne/Bonn Airport]
Background ✨
Wizz Air previously announced new Tirana routes to Malta, Larnaca, and Malaga from Oct-2025, with a network of 53 routes to 16 countries at that time and over 19 million passengers handled since 20171. The carrier also expanded its Tirana base to 13 aircraft in summer 2024, launching new services and increasing frequencies on several routes2 3.