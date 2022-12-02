Wizz Air CEO József Váradi named Executive Of The Year
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (01-Dec-2022) Wizz Air CEO József Váradi was named Executive Of The Year at the CAPA Awards for Excellence. On the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wizz Air was the third largest LCC in Europe and the continent's seventh largest individual airline. When COVID-19 hit, Mr Váradi was one of the few airline entrepreneurs who managed to turn a crisis into an opportunity. During 2020, Wizz Air kept much of its operations intact and temporarily became Europe's largest airline by passengers. By the middle of 2021, Wizz Air had fully recovery capacity to pre-pandemic levels, adding capacity across Central and Eastern Europe, the UK, Scandinavia and Italy. Wizz Air continued to innovate through the crisis, launching a cargo unit and establishing Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.