Wizz Air Abu Dhabi suspends operation from Sep-2025

Wizz Air Holding announced (14-Jul-2025) the suspension of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations as part of a strategic realignment. Wizz Air will suspend all locally based flight operations effective 01-Sep-2025 and intends to exit from the joint venture and focus on core markets. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi faced increasing operational challenges over the past year, including:

Engine reliability constraints, particularly in hot and harsh environments, which impacted aircraft availability and operational efficiency;

Geopolitical volatility, which led to repeated airspace closures and operational disruptions across the region, as well as affecting consumer demand;

Regulatory barriers, which limited the ability to access and scale in key markets.

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said: "The operating environment has changed significantly. Supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our original ambitions". Wizz Air will intensify its focus on core Central and Eastern European markets, as well as select Western European countries such as Austria, Italy and UK. [more - original PR]