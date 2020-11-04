Become a CAPA Member
4-Nov-2020

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi ready to launch but delaying due to quarantine requirements

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi MD Kees Van Schaick said the carrier is ready to launch from a regulatory perspective but is delaying the commencement of operations due to the 14 day quarantine period imposed on Abu Dhabi arrivals (Routes Online, 03-Nov-2020). Mr Van Schaick said: "We need to think very carefully about when we launch. Our original launch date was delayed because of this and we continue to monitor the situation very closely".

