7-Dec-2021 9:34 AM
Willis Towers Watson acquires aviation insurance specialist Aerosure
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) announced (05-Dec-2021) the acquisition of Aerosure, an aviation industry specialist focused on the Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island region. Aerosure, based in Sydney, will become a part of Willis Towers Watson's (WTW) Global Aerospace business, providing a suite of aviation insurance broking solutions to service Australia and New Zealand, as well as the broader Asia Pacific region. Greg Rector, current managing director of Aerosure, will move into WTW as managing director, Australasia Aviation Division, and will be joined by his colleagues from Aerosure. [more - original PR]