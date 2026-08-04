Willie Walsh commences in role as IndiGo CEO

IndiGo announced (03-Aug-2026) Willie Walsh commenced in the role of CEO. Mr Walsh has more than 40 years experience in the aviation industry, previously serving as Aer Lingus CEO, British Airways CEO, International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO and IATA director general. IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia commented: "As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline's chief executive officer", adding: "His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy". [more - original PR]