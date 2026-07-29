IndiGo plans most significant phase international expansion in coming decade

IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia announced (28-Jul-2026) the carrier plans to embark on the most significant phase of international expansion in its history during the next decade. Mr Bhatia said: "We are investing in fleet, technology, infrastructure, digital capabilities, and talent to build a truly global aviation network originating from India". The carrier plans to connect India to the world as well as support India's development as an important global aviation hub of the future. [more - original PR]