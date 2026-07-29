IndiGo plans most significant phase international expansion in coming decade
IndiGo MD Rahul Bhatia announced (28-Jul-2026) the carrier plans to embark on the most significant phase of international expansion in its history during the next decade. Mr Bhatia said: "We are investing in fleet, technology, infrastructure, digital capabilities, and talent to build a truly global aviation network originating from India". The carrier plans to connect India to the world as well as support India's development as an important global aviation hub of the future. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo outlined multiple new international routes, including London and Copenhagen by end-2025, Athens within 12 months, and Mumbai links to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi, plus its debut in Cambodia with Siem Reap, alongside added capacity to Bali, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.1 IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told IATA it targeted 40% international ASKs by 2030 and planned Mumbai-Manchester and Mumbai-Amsterdam launches in Jul-2025.2