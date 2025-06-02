2-Jun-2025 2:08 PM
IndiGo to add London, Copenhagen and Athens to international network
IndiGo announced (30-May-2025) the following network expansion plans:
- Commence services to London and Copenhagen by the end of 2025;
- Commence service to Athens within the next 12 months;
- Commence services connecting Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi;
- Commence service to Siem Reap, marking debut in Cambodia;
- Expand capacity to Bali, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi;
- Commence services to Delhi Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Adampur Airport and Hindon Airport, expanding domestic network from 91 to 95 destinations. [more - original PR]