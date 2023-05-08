WHO: COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern

UN World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced (05-May-2023) COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. The WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalisations and intensive care unit admissions and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The committee advised that it is time to transition to long term management of the pandemic. WHO issued temporary recommendations to states, including continuing to lift COVID-19 international travel measures based on risk assessments and to not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a prerequisite for international travel. IATA deputy director general Conrad Clifford commented: "Recent decisions, for example by the Chinese and US governments to relax the last remaining COVID restrictions on travel, are evidence that the world is doing its best to get back to normal". Mr Clifford added: "It is important governments heed the lessons from COVID - what worked, and what didn't work. Decisions taken during the next global public health emergency should be consistent, grounded in science, risk-assessed, and well communicated". He also stated: "Governments should make all efforts to maintain global air connectivity and supply chains and to designate aviation personnel as key workers rather than being subject to harsh quarantine restrictions". [more - original PR - WHO] [more - original PR - IATA]