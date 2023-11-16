16-Nov-2023 11:33 AM
WestJet to resume five trans Atlantic services in summer 2024
WestJet announced (15-Nov-2023) plans to resume the following services under its summer 2024 schedule:
- Toronto-Dublin: Daily from 01-Mar-2024;
- Halifax-London Gatwick: Four times weekly from 28-Apr-2024;
- St John's-London Gatwick: Three times weekly from 01-May-2024;
- Toronto-Edinburgh: Daily from 14-May-2024;
- Halifax-Dublin: Four times weekly from 19-Jun-2024.
According to OAG, the carrier last operated St John's-London Gatwick service in Oct-2017, while the remaining services were last operated in Aug/Oct-2022. WestJet EVP and CCO John Weatherill stated: "As we continue to expand upon our growth story, we are not only providing increased accessibility to Canadians but fostering crucial connectivity between communities and driving economic growth through inbound leisure and business travel". [more - original PR -I] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]