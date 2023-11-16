Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Nov-2023 11:33 AM

WestJet to resume five trans Atlantic services in summer 2024

WestJet announced (15-Nov-2023) plans to resume the following services under its summer 2024 schedule:

According to OAG, the carrier last operated St John's-London Gatwick service in Oct-2017, while the remaining services were last operated in Aug/Oct-2022. WestJet EVP and CCO John Weatherill stated: "As we continue to expand upon our growth story, we are not only providing increased accessibility to Canadians but fostering crucial connectivity between communities and driving economic growth through inbound leisure and business travel". [more - original PR -I] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More