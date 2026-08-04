4-Aug-2026 12:00 PM
WestJet reaches tentative agreement with cabin crew
WestJet reached (03-Aug-2026) a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees representing the LCC's cabin crew, "bringing an end to the work stoppage and network-wide operational disruption, and withdrawing both the strike and lockout notices". The agreement will now go to WestJet cabin crew for a ratification vote. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
CUPE 8125 confirmed WestJet mainline flight attendants reached a tentative agreement with management, ending strike action, and said it would be presented to members for review and a ratification vote.1 CUPE said the deal improved the legacy flight credit system by adding a duty period premium to recognise more cabin crew work and increase compensation.1