Loading
15-Aug-2024 10:46 AM

WestJet issues flight cancellations throughout Aug-2024 as hail-damaged fleet undergoes repairs

WestJet stated (14-Aug-2024) 16 aircraft that sustained significant damage during a hailstorm in Calgary on 05-Aug-2024 continue to undergo inspections and repairs. As a result, the carrier is issuing proactive cancellations throughout Aug-2024 to account for reduced capacity, cancelling an average of 50 flights per day. WestJet stated that sourcing specialised equipment and materials, as well as completing repairs and inspections, will take "several weeks". The aircraft will return to service in a phased approach. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More