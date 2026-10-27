WestJet and Qatar Airways announce reciprocal codeshare partnership
WestJet and Qatar Airways announced (26-Oct-2026) a reciprocal codeshare partnership. Under the agreement, WestJet will initially codeshare on Qatar's nonstop services from Toronto and Montreal to Doha, while Qatar Airways will codeshare on select WestJet operated services from Toronto and Montreal to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, St John's and Winnipeg. WestJet will codeshare on select destinations beyond Doha "in a future phase". [more - original PR - WestJet] [more - original PR - Qatar Airways]
Background ✨
Canadian Transportation Agency issued a licence enabling WestJet to operate Canada-Qatar services on a codeshare basis.1 WestJet also broadened its codeshare portfolio, including a deal with Fiji Airways covering WestJet domestic feed and Fiji Airways' Nadi-Vancouver service with onward New Zealand connections.2 Virgin Atlantic and WestJet announced an expanded codeshare from 30-Mar-2025, timed with Virgin Atlantic's London Heathrow-Toronto launch, with onward connections across Canada and beyond via Heathrow.3