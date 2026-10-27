WestJet and Qatar Airways announce reciprocal codeshare partnership

Canadian Transportation Agency issued a licence enabling WestJet to operate Canada-Qatar services on a codeshare basis.1 WestJet also broadened its codeshare portfolio, including a deal with Fiji Airways covering WestJet domestic feed and Fiji Airways' Nadi-Vancouver service with onward New Zealand connections.2 Virgin Atlantic and WestJet announced an expanded codeshare from 30-Mar-2025, timed with Virgin Atlantic's London Heathrow-Toronto launch, with onward connections across Canada and beyond via Heathrow.3