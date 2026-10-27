    Loading
    27-Oct-2026 12:27 PM

    WestJet and Qatar Airways announce reciprocal codeshare partnership

    WestJet and Qatar Airways announced (26-Oct-2026) a reciprocal codeshare partnership. Under the agreement, WestJet will initially codeshare on Qatar's nonstop services from Toronto and Montreal to Doha, while Qatar Airways will codeshare on select WestJet operated services from Toronto and Montreal to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, St John's and Winnipeg. WestJet will codeshare on select destinations beyond Doha "in a future phase". [more - original PR - WestJet] [more - original PR - Qatar Airways]

    Background

    Canadian Transportation Agency issued a licence enabling WestJet to operate Canada-Qatar services on a codeshare basis.1 WestJet also broadened its codeshare portfolio, including a deal with Fiji Airways covering WestJet domestic feed and Fiji Airways' Nadi-Vancouver service with onward New Zealand connections.2 Virgin Atlantic and WestJet announced an expanded codeshare from 30-Mar-2025, timed with Virgin Atlantic's London Heathrow-Toronto launch, with onward connections across Canada and beyond via Heathrow.3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More